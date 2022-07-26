Atria Investments LLC Sells 268 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $264.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

