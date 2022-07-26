Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

