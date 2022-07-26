Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 59.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Up 0.6 %

BIIB opened at $207.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.38. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.