Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $5,063,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

JNJ opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

