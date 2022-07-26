Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $387.57.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $376.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.81. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $740.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.