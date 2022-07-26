Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,592.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676 in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.