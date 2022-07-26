Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Piper Sandler downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.56 million, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 2.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

