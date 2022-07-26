Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of PlayAGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PlayAGS by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PlayAGS by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGS opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

