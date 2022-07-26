Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Concord Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition by 130.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 213,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 113,811 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CND opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

