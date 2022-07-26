Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 718.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,003,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

