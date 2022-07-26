Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 304 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in BCE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in BCE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 128,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in BCE by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

