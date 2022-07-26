Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

