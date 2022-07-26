Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,660 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

