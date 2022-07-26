Calamos Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,448 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORMP opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

