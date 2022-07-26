Calamos Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

