Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 34.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Up 9.5 %

NYSE MP opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $60.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

