Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $885,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,556,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,340,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Credicorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,532,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 828.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,670 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Credicorp by 3,308.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 934,491 shares during the period.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $182.11.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.55%. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.