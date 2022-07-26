Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $957,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.7 %

CHH stock opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.