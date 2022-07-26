Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lantronix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.20.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

