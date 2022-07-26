Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

