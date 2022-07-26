Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,490 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InMode by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after buying an additional 814,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. InMode’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

