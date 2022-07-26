Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

