Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

