Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 5.2 %

CALM opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

