Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 12,329 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

