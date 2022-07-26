Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IX stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

