Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Progyny by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Progyny by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,038 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.