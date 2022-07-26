Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.59.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

