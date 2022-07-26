Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $76,673,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $275.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.