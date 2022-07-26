Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Momentive Global worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Stock Down 0.3 %

MNTV stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

