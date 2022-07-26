Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 45,750 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,750 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 201.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,731.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,829 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

