Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,603 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

