Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,987 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.
Globant Price Performance
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
