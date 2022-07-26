Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,987 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $187.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.03. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.