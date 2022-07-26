Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

