Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $173,000 Position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Separately, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $75,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

AMCIW opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27.

