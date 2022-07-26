Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $78,519,000. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 350,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 359,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 325,888 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TaskUs Stock Performance
NASDAQ TASK opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TASK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.