Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $78,519,000. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 350,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 359,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 325,888 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TASK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.