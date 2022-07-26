Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20.

ArcBest Increases Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.