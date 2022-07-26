Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $16,130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 337,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

CPB stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.