Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $16,130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 337,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.6 %
CPB stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
