Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

