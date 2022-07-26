Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COF. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.51. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

