Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 634.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
