CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 170 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 147.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $182.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

