CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

