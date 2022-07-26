CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

