CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 522 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.69.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

