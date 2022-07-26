CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Chevron by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.05.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

