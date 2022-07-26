CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.45.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

