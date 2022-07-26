CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $166,000 Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 304.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,594,000. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

