CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 155 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

