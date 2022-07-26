CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 135 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

